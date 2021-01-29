The Pentagon is going to vaccinate the prisoners of the Guantanamo special prison

According to Fox News, the vaccination will be carried out voluntarily.

The Pentagon intends to vaccinate 40 prisoners of the special prison at the Guantanamo base against the coronavirus next week. The Fox News channel reported this.

Lawyers for the five accused of involvement in the September 11, 2001 attacks have received a notice from U.S. Attorney Clayton Trivett. According to a justice official, a military official “signed a memorandum authorizing the delivery of a vaccine for [coronavirus-induced disease] COVID-19 to prisoners.”

At the same time, vaccination will take place voluntarily. “However, due to the lack of vaccinations, it is difficult for federal prosecutors to continue hearing war crimes cases,” the TV channel notes.

Simultaneously, military personnel and medical workers at the base began receiving the drug for the coronavirus on January 8.