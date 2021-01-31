The Pentagon has temporarily abandoned a plan to vaccinate Guantanamo prisoners

The Pentagon has “suspended” implementing a plan to vaccinate prisoners against coronavirus at the prison at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The Department of Defense has faced criticism from Republican lawmakers over plans to vaccinate 40 Guantanamo detainees, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused under a 9/11 commission report of plotting September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

So, the leader of Republicans in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, noted that US President Joe Biden did not say that his plan to fight the coronavirus implies “vaccinating terrorists earlier than most Americans.” In turn, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said that prioritizing Guantanamo prisoners’ vaccination instead of the elderly and veterans is “inexcusable.”

“None of the Guantanamo prisoners who were not vaccinated. We are suspending implementing this plan as we are reviewing the protocols to protect (military) personnel. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our troops,” Kirby wrote on Twitter.