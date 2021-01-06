The Pentagon has distributed nearly 20 million coronavirus vaccines in the United States in the last 21 days

Earlier, US President-elect Joseph Biden said that the situation with the spread of infection in the country is likely to improve only in March.

The US Department of Defense has distributed 19.1 million doses of new coronavirus vaccines in the country over the past 21 days. This is stated in a written statement published on Tuesday by Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, whose department is responsible for distributing the drug in the United States.

“I am proud to announce that 3,087,100 [doses] of vaccines have been delivered to Americans today. Today’s huge work has brought the total number of distributed doses to 19,141,175 in the last 21 days since the first doses appeared at the sites where the vaccine is administered,” Miller said.

In late December, US President-elect Joseph Biden said that the administration of the current US leader Donald Trump is distributing the vaccine against the new coronavirus in the country much slower than previously planned. According to the Democrats, if this plan continues to be implemented slowly, it will take years to vaccinate the US population. According to Biden, the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the country is likely to improve only in March.