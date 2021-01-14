The Pentagon has blacklisted nine other companies from China, including Xiaomi

The companies are subject to a decree signed earlier by the US President banning American investments in Chinese companies associated, as Washington believes, with the Armed Forces of the People’s Republic of China.

The US Defense Department has expanded its list of Chinese companies operating in the United States and associated, according to Washington, with the military industry of the PRC. This was reported on Thursday by the press service of the Pentagon.

Nine other legal entities were added to the list, including the China Commercial Aviation Corporation (COMAC) and China’s largest smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi. “The Pentagon will continue to update the list, adding to it additional organizations as necessary,” the US department said.

The list was originally compiled and sent to the US Congress in June last year. Then it included 20 companies, including Huawei. Later, the list was updated several times. The list is compiled in accordance with the requirements of the law adopted in the United States in 1999. The very inclusion in the list does not entail the automatic imposition of sanctions; however, according to the mentioned law, the American president can impose restrictions on companies present in it.

The companies on the list are subject to a decree signed earlier by US President Donald Trump banning American investments in Chinese companies that are believed to be connected in Washington with the Armed Forces of the People’s Republic of China. According to this document, Reuters explained that American investors should get rid of the assets of the listed companies by November 11 of this year.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the US authorities to not discriminate against Chinese companies and not create obstacles to bilateral cooperation.