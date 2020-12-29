The Pentagon denied Biden’s words about delays in the transfer of power

The Pentagon denied the statement of US President-elect Joe Biden that the department’s political leadership creates obstacles in the process of transferring power.

“The Department of Defense conducted 164 interviews with more than 400 employees and handed over more than 5,000 pages of documents – for more than Biden’s transition team required,” acting head of the Department Christopher Miller said in a statement published on the Pentagon’s website.

Biden said earlier on Monday that the Defense Department’s political leadership was hindering the process of transferring power to the next presidential administration.

As stated in this regard, the Pentagon’s acting head, the department headed by him, “surpassed” the efforts of previous administrations in relation to the transfer of information and assured of readiness to answer all incoming questions and requests from the Biden team. “The Pentagon’s political appointees and career staff are working with the highest professionalism in a tight time frame to support the transition team’s efforts, and will continue to do so in a transparent and collegial manner that meets the agency’s highest standards,” Miller said.

Biden’s representatives have previously stated that the Pentagon refuses to cooperate on the transfer of power, but the defense department denied these statements, explaining the holiday schedule’s delay.