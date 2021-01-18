The Pentagon confirmed the verification of National Guard soldiers involved in the protection of the inauguration

The competent authorities of the United States take increased security measures in Washington ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden, scheduled for January 20.

Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller confirmed that the National Guard soldiers who arrived in Washington to ensure the security of the presidential inauguration are being checked by the special services. Miller’s statement was released on Monday by the Pentagon press service.

“The Ministry will check the National Guard servicemen who are in Washington. Although there is no evidence of a threat, we will take into account all issues in ensuring the security of the capital,” the text says. “Inspections are often carried out by law enforcement officers during such significant events. We appreciate the support of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in assisting [in] this task for each of the more than 25,000 military personnel.”

US authorities are taking increased security measures in Washington before the inauguration of Democrat President-elect Joseph Biden, scheduled for January 20. A significant part of the city center, adjacent to the White House and Congress, is closed to traffic. Capitol Hill is cordoned off, and the general public has not been allowed to enter for several days.