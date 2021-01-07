Free News

BY Steve Cowan 75 Views
The Pentagon condemned the seizure of the Capitol

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller condemned Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol and promised a peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Yesterday’s violence at the Capitol was abhorrent and contrary to the fundamentals of the US Constitution,” Miller said in a statement.

“I categorically condemn acts of violence against our democracy. The people I lead at the Department of Defense and I continue to perform our duties in accordance with our oath of office and will fulfill the time-honored peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Biden on January 20,” Miller said.

