The organizers said, in what format will be held the inauguration Biden

According to CNN, the possibility that the US President-elect will arrive in Washington from Wilmington by train is being considered.

The inauguration of Joseph Biden as President of the United States will take place mostly in a virtual format in the light of the pandemic. This was stated on Tuesday in an interview with CNN Congressman James Clyburn (Democrat, South Carolina).

The lawmaker was appointed co-chair of the Committee that will organize the ceremony on January 20, 2021. According to him, the inauguration will be held in much the same way as the election Convention of the Democratic Party in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) in August. It was held mostly in a virtual format.

“I think the President will traditionally take the oath of office, but this time the inauguration will probably be 75-80% virtual. I was impressed with the organization of our national Convention,” Clyburn said.

Biden last week said that special attention should be paid to measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the ceremony.

According to CNN sources, Biden will arrive in Washington from Wilmington (Delaware) by train is being considered. This should remind you that Biden, as a Senator from Delaware, usually got to work this way.