The orbit of the planetoid Farfarut, the most distant object in the solar system, has been confirmed

A group of astronomers have confirmed the presence of a planetoid, which is almost four times farther from the Sun than Pluto. This makes it the most distant object ever observed in the solar system.

The planetoid, nicknamed Farfarout, was first discovered in 2018. Now astronomers have collected enough observations to determine its orbit.

Farfarut will receive an official name after its orbit is better defined over the next few years. It was discovered with the 8-meter Subaru telescope located at the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii. Telescopes Gemini North and Magellan helped to calculate the orbit.

Farfarut’s average distance from the Sun is 132 astronomical units (AU). Let us recall that 1 au. Is the distance between the Earth and the Sun. For comparison, Pluto is only 39 AU. from the sun. The newly discovered object has a very elongated orbit, which puts its farthest orbit at 175 AU.

One revolution of Farfarut around the Sun takes a millennium. Because of this long orbit, it moves very slowly across the sky, and it takes several years of observation to accurately determine its trajectory.

Farfarut is very dim, and based on its brightness and distance from the Sun, scientists estimate its size to be about 400 km across. This puts it on the lower edge of a dwarf planet. Scientists speculate that it is an ice-rich object.