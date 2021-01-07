The operator accidentally revealed the European prices for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21

Exactly one week later, on January 14, Samsung will present the new flagships of the Galaxy S21 line. But now the official price tags of new products have hit the network.

How many?

The numbers were revealed by the Belgian mobile operator Voo, and, it seems, by accident: the information appeared on the official website, but was soon deleted. Despite this, they managed to take screenshots of the pages.

So, the following rates are indicated on the Voo website:

Galaxy S21 – €849

Galaxy S21+ – € 1049

Galaxy S21 Ultra – €1399

We are talking about basic versions with 128 GB of memory without a contract. As you can see, prices are converging with early leaks. The only difference is the cost of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but, in general, the two younger models are cheaper than last year’s Galaxy S20.