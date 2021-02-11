The oldest wind musical instrument is 18 thousand years old

The shell, found 80 years ago in a cave near the city of Marsoulas, is the oldest wind instrument of this type: it is about 18 thousand years old.

Using computer simulations, scientists learned that the holes in the huge shell were made with tools and positioned in such a way that they could be used to extract sounds.

Carbon dating of material from the cave, which was in the same layer as the shell, suggests that the instrument is about 18,000 years old. If true, then the shell is the oldest wind instrument of this type ever found.

In order to test whether the notes can be extracted from the instrument, the scientists invited professional musicians to play on the sink. The hole the player was blowing through was incorrect and contained a layer of organic material, which could indicate that they had a separate mouthpiece. It is not uncommon for shells used as musical instruments.

In the future, scientists are going to create a copy of the shell in order to try to reproduce other notes.

In addition, the shell of the instrument indicates that the inhabitants of the region have already been in contact with the inhabitants of the Atlantic coast, about 200 km to the west.