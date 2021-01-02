The oldest inhabitant of the Earth celebrated the 118th birthday

Japanese woman Kane Tanaka, who is considered the oldest person on the planet, celebrated her 118th birthday, reports NHK.

Tanaka was born on January 2, 1903. Since 2018, she has held the title of the oldest inhabitant of the Earth.

In May, Tanaka intends to participate in the Olympic Torch Relay of the Tokyo Games, the Mainichi newspaper wrote in November. It is planned that on May 11, the oldest inhabitant of the Earth will overcome 200 meters with a torch while in a wheelchair.

The relay was supposed to take place last year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The Olympics in Tokyo itself was postponed for a year, and now it should be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.