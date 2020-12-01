The official fees of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones for the fight have become known

It became known how much the legendary American boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones earned for the fight, which took place on November 28.

According to journalist Jed Goodman, 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones each earned $ 1 million – this is a guaranteed royalty, that is, a royalty without deductions from paid broadcast and advertising sales.

Recall that the duel between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones was held according to special regulations: eight rounds of two minutes. The boxers spent all eight rounds in the ring and were unhappy with the decision of the judges. Tyson, confident that he should have won the victory, left the ring with a scandal at the end of the fight. After that, he stated that he strongly disagreed with the announced result.