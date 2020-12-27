The NYPD is investigating the data about the fraudulent vaccine from COVID

According to a statement from the head of the local health Department, Howard Zucker, the NYPD is investigating information about alleged fraud with the coronavirus vaccine, which was offered to private individuals.

He pointed out that the Agency received information that the local medical center could fraudulently get the COVID-19 vaccine and transfer it to other institutions to violate state rules.

According to which medical workers and residents, and employees of nursing homes, this violates, local legislation must first be vaccinated with the vaccine.

“We are taking this very seriously, and the Department of health will be assisting the state police with their criminal investigation into this matter. Those found guilty of knowingly participating in this scheme will be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” the statement said.

In the United States, on December 14, vaccination against coronavirus started using a vaccine created jointly by the American company Pfizer and the German BioNTech. First, medical staff and residents of nursing homes receive the drug.