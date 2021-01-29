The number of victims of the pandemic in the world for the first time exceeded 100 thousand in a week

At the same time, the incidence of COVID-19 has sharply decreased over the past seven days.

The incidence of COVID-19 in the world over the past seven days has sharply decreased, but the death rate was the highest since the beginning of the pandemic – for the first time, more than 100 thousand people died from COVID on the planet.

Free News has collected key statistics at the moment.

The decline in the incidence

For the first time since mid-October, less than 4 million people have been infected in a week. The number of confirmed cases was 3.98 million – 10% less than in the previous seven days.

This week, the number of infected people exceeded 100 million. Thus, every 75th inhabitant of the planet has already encountered the coronavirus.

At least 56 million people have been cured. According to available data, about 26 million people are ill, but this information is incomplete – many countries do not publish relevant statistics.

The incidence is decreasing, in particular, in the countries with the highest number of cases. In the United States, the indicator has halved since the beginning of the year: if at the beginning of January there were more than 300 thousand infected people per day, now – just over 160 thousand. In India, 10-12 thousand cases are confirmed per day – four times less than at the end of November. In Brazil, the decline is less obvious – so far, more than 50 thousand infected people are detected there every day.

In Europe, the next rise in the incidence was stopped in Italy, where there are 1.6 times fewer cases of infection per day than at the beginning of the year, as well as in the UK and the Czech Republic, where the spread of infection has slowed by half over the same period.

Peaks of mortality

Against the background of a decrease in coronavirus infection incidence, mortality due to it is growing: over the past seven days, 102.1 thousand infected people died in the world, 8 thousand more than in the previous ones. The mortality rate also increased, although not by much, from 2.14% to 2.16%.

A quarter of all deaths per week occur in the United States, where about 3,500 people die every day. In seven days, 15% more deaths were reported in the United States than a week earlier. However, the mortality rate in the country is lower than the global average-1.7%.

In Mexico, the previous week’s figure was about 25% higher. The number of deaths increased by 9.2 thousand and exceeded 155 thousand – this is 8.5% of all cases. In terms of mortality, Mexico is second only to Yemen, where almost 30% of those infected died, but the reliability of statistics from the latter country is questionable.

In the UK, for the second week in a row, 8.5 thousand deaths from COVID are recorded – this corresponds to the peak values of the end of July. The mortality rate in the kingdom reaches 2.8%.

In Brazil, about 1 thousand people die every day due to the coronavirus – this is the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. However, against the background of high morbidity, the mortality rate decreases: in early October, it exceeded 3%, and now it has fallen to 2.5%.

Where the infection does not recede

Although the incidence is declining globally, the opposite is true in many countries. For example, in Mexico last Friday, more than 22 thousand cases were registered – this is 2.5 times higher than the peak of the first wave in the country. In Colombia, at least 10 thousand infected people have been detected since the end of December.

In Asia, the epicenter of the epidemic was Indonesia, where the number of infected this week exceeded 1 million, increasing by 9% every seven days. In recent days, the maximum number of cases detected per day is recorded in Malaysia.

In the Middle East, the spread of infection in the UAE has sharply accelerated – since the end of December, the incidence there has doubled, and the number of infected people has increased by almost 100 thousand.

In Europe, the most difficult situation is in Portugal – if at the end of the year there were detected 1.5 thousand infected per day, now – 15-16 thousand. In neighboring Spain, the fourth peak of morbidity is already recorded since the beginning of the pandemic – more than 40 thousand people are infected every day.