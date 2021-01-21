The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States exceeded the number of Americans killed during World War II

As of Wednesday, January 20, 405,400 Americans have become victims of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, January 20, the number of US residents who became victims of the COVID-19 pandemic exceeded the number of Americans who died during military operations during World War II. This was reported in the center for the study of COVID-19 at Johns Hopkins University. According to the university, as of Wednesday evening, 405,400 Americans had died from complications caused by the coronavirus.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the total number of combat and non-combat losses among Americans in World War II was 405,399.

The figure is a sad reminder of the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the United States.

“We need all our strength to survive this dark winter. We are entering the most severe and deadly period of the spread of the virus,” President Joe Biden said in his inaugural address.

The United States accounts for 4 percent of the world’s population, but the United States has recorded 20 percent of COVID-19 deaths worldwide.