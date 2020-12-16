The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States exceeded 300 thousand

This happened two weeks after Thanksgiving when many Americans went on trips to reunite with their families.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States exceeded 300 thousand. On Monday, the same day, the first American was vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes the disease.

The grim milestone came two weeks after millions of Americans ignored warnings to avoid travel and gathered with their families for Thanksgiving.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of Monday, 300,267 Americans had died from COVID-19. The US accounts for about a fifth of all COVID-19 deaths worldwide.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States reached 100 thousand four months after the epidemic outbreak. At the same time, according to some health experts, this figure will increase by another 100 thousand by the end of January.