The number of COVID-19 cases in the world has exceeded 90 million

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 90 million, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the university’s latest data, 90,005,787 people have been infected with coronavirus infection in the world.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases in the world is detected in the United States – more than 22.2 million. During the pandemic, more than 1.93 million people died in the world, and almost 50 million patients recovered.