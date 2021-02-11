The number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States increased by 93 thousand per day

The number of cases of coronavirus infection in the United States over the past day increased by more than 93 thousand, more than 3.2 thousand people died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, according to the institution, more than 27.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States. More than 471 thousand patients have died.