The number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States increased by 162.6 thousand per day

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States increased by 162.6 thousand over the past day, 3483 deaths were recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the university, over the past 24 hours, doctors have registered 162,601 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. Since the beginning of the epidemic, it is reported that more than 25.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States, and more than 436.8 thousand patients have died.

The World Health Organization announced an outbreak of a new coronavirus infection on March 11, 2020.