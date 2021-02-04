The number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States increased by 119 thousand per day

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the United States increased by 119 thousand over the past day, more than 3.7 thousand deaths were recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, more than 26 million people have been infected, and more than 450 thousand patients have died.