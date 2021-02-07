The number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States increased by 102 thousand per day

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the United States increased by 102 thousand over the past day, more than 2.6 thousand deaths were recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the university, over the past 24 hours, 102,420 cases of COVID-19 and 2,618 deaths were registered in the United States.

The United States leads the world in the number of coronavirus infections and the number of deaths. According to the university, more than 26.9 million people have been infected in the country, and more than 462,000 patients have died.