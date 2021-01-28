The number of applications for unemployment benefits in the United States fell by almost 70 thousand in a week

The number of Americans who applied for a week with initial applications for unemployment benefits was 847 thousand.

The number of Americans who applied for the last week with initial applications for unemployment benefits was 847 thousand. This is stated in the data published on Thursday by the US Department of Labor.

Thus, the number of applications decreased by 67 thousand compared to the adjusted figure for the previous week of 914 thousand; the week before, the number of requests also exceeded the mark of 900 thousand.

The peak of applications came at the end of March 2020, when, against the background of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, this figure was 6.9 million. From April 19 to 25, 3.84 million Americans applied for such benefits, from May 17 to May 23 – 2.1 million people. In the last week of July, 1.19 million citizens of the country applied for financial assistance. Simultaneously, before the pandemic, the number of applications per week on average reached several hundred thousand.

According to the US Department of Labor, in December 2020, the unemployment rate in the country was 6.7%. The same indicator was in November. The number of jobs in the United States in the last month of last year decreased by 140 thousand before the employment figures increased for six months.