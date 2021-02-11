The number of applications for unemployment benefits in the United States decreased

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that the labor market recovery has slowed.

The number of initial applications for unemployment benefits in the United States fell slightly last week.

On Thursday, the Labor Department said that the seasonally adjusted number of applications was 793,000, compared with 812,000 the week before last. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 757 000 applications for the past week

This figure is still higher than the peak level of 665,000 applications per week recorded during the recession. 2007-2009, but already significantly lower than at the beginning of the pandemic, when a record of 6867,000 applications per week was set.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday acknowledged that the labor market recovery has slowed in the past few months due to recent outbreaks of the coronavirus, which have taken a heavy toll on restaurants and other consumer businesses.

Last Friday, the government reported that just 49,000 new jobs were added in January, after losing 227,000 in December.

At the same time, there are grounds for cautious optimism. The number of new coronavirus infections in the United States fell by 25 percent last week, the most significant drop since the start of the pandemic. According to Reuters’ analysis of state and county data, the number of infections has been declining for four weeks in a row.

If this trend continues and the vaccination program gains momentum, it may allow more businesses to open.

President Joe Biden’s proposed $ 1.9 trillion economic aid package could also support the labor market. So far, 12.3 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost during the pandemic have been restored in the United States.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that employment will not return to pre-crisis levels until 2024. Millions of Americans are experiencing long periods of unemployment.