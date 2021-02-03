The number of administered doses of coronavirus vaccines in the world exceeded the number of patients

More than 104 million doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered to people around the world, which exceeded the number of people infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic on the planet, according to calculations by the Bloomberg agency, citing data from government websites, press conferences, public statements and interviews with the agency.

According to the agency, since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 103.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world. In the United States, the number of infected people exceeded 26 million, followed by India – 10 million cases and Brazil-9 million cases.

Simultaneously, the number of doses of vaccines administered to residents of 66 countries exceeded 104 million.

According to the agency, approximately 4.22 million doses per day are administered worldwide. It will take years to reach a significant level of global immunity at this rate of vaccination, the agency notes, but the rate of vaccination is constantly increasing, and new vaccines from other manufacturers may soon appear.

The United States, China, the EU, the United Kingdom, Israel, India, and the United Arab Emirates are leading in vaccination rates.