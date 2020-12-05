The “Nord stream-2” pipelayer became known

The Fortuna anchor pipelayer will conduct underwater operations for the “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline in German waters. This is evidenced by the navigation warning issued by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency of Germany.

The notice states that the ship will be in the Baltic Sea South of the shallow Adlergrund area between December 5 and December 31.

According to the MarineTraffic portal, the Fortuna is currently located in the German port of Wismar.

Earlier, the Bloomberg agency, citing an official representative of the German Maritime and hydrographic Agency, reported that the Akademik Chersky vessel was going to be used for laying the pipeline.

In early December, the Federal office for navigation and hydrography of Germany agreed to lay the German waters pipeline by the end of the year. To continue work in January-April, an additional permit will be required, and the application is already being considered.