The new sensor will detect liver damage at an early stage

Massachusetts Institute of Technology engineers has created a new sensor to detect liver damage at an early stage.

Now there are no ways of early diagnosis of liver damage and fibrosis, which will further lead to liver failure.

Therefore, engineers at MIT have created a new non-invasive test that can identify patients with subtle liver dysfunction symptoms. To do this, the new device has nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), which measures how water diffuses: this way, you can understand the ratio of fat in tissues since water circulates more slowly in the presence of lesions.

With the new transducer, fibrosis was recorded with 86% accuracy, and fatty liver disease was found in 92%. It takes about 10 minutes to get results, but researchers are now working to reduce this time.

It is noted that fibrosis cannot be cured, but it can be diagnosed, slowed down, or stopped if it is structured through diet and exercise. Besides, the sensor can be used to assess the human liver before transplantation. On human liver tissue, the sensor detects fibrosis with 93% accuracy.