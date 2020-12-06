The new Nokia smartphone will receive Android 10, 2 GB of memory and only two cameras

In the database of the China Telecommunications Equipment Certification Authority (TENAA), information about the new Nokia smartphone has appeared.

The device is codenamed TA-1335, and TENAA reveals its key features. Judging by them, this will be an entry-level smartphone, and the price tag should be appropriate.

The smartphone will receive a processor with four computing cores, only 2 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, the volume of which can be increased using a microSD memory card.

There are only two cameras: main and front, 8 MP each. Also reported are a 3.5mm headphone jack, 2500mAh battery, 4G/LTE support, and Android 10 operating system.

The smartphone is quite compact and weighs only 122 grams. Judging by the appearance in the TENAA database, the official announcement is just around the corner.