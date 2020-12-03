The new molecular adhesive adheres easily, but is removed when heated under vacuum

New research has opened up a class of molecular materials for making temporary adhesives. Such non-permanent adhesive is very easy to remove and will be useful in new production technologies and pharmaceuticals. Chemistry of Materials publishes the results.

The new temporary adhesive works completely differently. The design will facilitate manufacturing where the release of adhesion is required on demand.

Let us recall that adhesion is the adhesion of dissimilar solid and/or liquid bodies’ surfaces. It is caused precisely by intermolecular interactions in the surface layer.

Dartmouth College’s research is focused on molecular solids, a special class of crystal adhesives. Molecules in such structures are sublimable – they pass from the solid-state to the gas, bypassing the liquid phase. The ability to bypass the liquid phase is the key to a new type of temporary adhesives. The glue sticks like a solid but then turns to vapor when heated in a vacuum. It is the use of sublimation (sublimation) that provides a gentle release from adhesion without solvent or mechanical force.

In a new study, scientists have expanded the list of molecules that can be used as temporary adhesives.

Such adhesives will be useful in semiconductor manufacturing and drug development.

For example, in the pharmaceutical industry, the design principles outlined in this paper will help develop smaller, faster-acting tablets. Adhesives can also be useful in designing nano- and micromechanical devices where the adhesive tape is not possible.

The advantage of the new adhesives is that they adhere easily and be removed without force and without disturbing the bonded surfaces.