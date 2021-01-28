The new head of the Pentagon thanked Germany for the deployment of American troops

Lloyd Austin’s statement sparked speculation that the withdrawal from Germany could be called off.

The new US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, thanked Germany for deploying US troops on its territory in a telephone conversation with his German counterpart.

This has prompted speculation that US President Joe Biden may cancel the withdrawal, which is being carried out on the orders of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Austin plans to conduct a global analysis of the deployment of US troops, including Trump’s order last year to withdraw about a third of the 34,000-strong US military contingent in Germany.

“Secretary Austin expressed his appreciation to Germany for continuing to serve as a wonderful host,” the Pentagon said in a statement following Austin’s telephone conversation with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Under Trump’s plan, just under 6,000 of the roughly 12,000 US troops leaving Germany are to be relocated to the Black Sea region, and some may be phased out to the Baltic States.

It is expected that other units leaving Germany will be transferred to Italy permanently. The headquarters of the US armed forces in Europe will be transferred from Stuttgart, Germany, to Belgium.

Trump’s decision to withdraw troops took Germany by surprise.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a US official said Austin had assured Kramp-Karrenbauer that the US would consult with Germany on any future actions.