The new composition of Congress begins its work

Compared to the previous composition, the balance of power between Republicans and Democrats has become more equal.

The new composition of Congress, which begins work on Sunday, will have to function in conditions of greater uncertainty: it is still unclear which party will control the Senate, the majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives has shrunk, and Republicans plan to immediately enter the fight against the usually routine procedure for certifying the results of presidential elections.

As a result of the November elections, the Democrats lost 11 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives and now have a majority of 222 seats. This reduces the room for maneuver for Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her first task-to seek re-election.

Until the runoff election in Georgia on Tuesday, the Senate remains under Republican control.

A group of Republican senators plans to challenge Democrat Joe Biden for the presidential election in a Wednesday certification process.

An equal balance of power in both chambers this year gives moderates from both parties an opportunity to show their political strength, especially after President Donald Trump leaves the White House on January 20 and Biden, who campaigned as a centrist, takes office.

The shrinking Democratic majority and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic complicate the 80-year-old Pelosi’s bid to become House Speaker again, even though she and her aides are confident of success.

“I think she’s going to get the votes,” House Democratic majority leader Steny Hoyer said a few days ago.

The coronavirus may affect attendance at congressional meetings on Sunday. A newly elected Republican congressman recently died of the virus, and the test results of one Democratic lawmaker were positive. Since the spring, several dozen lawmakers have contracted the coronavirus.

Because of the virus, members of the House of Representatives will vote in groups, which will delay the procedure. House leaders have announced that no more than 72 lawmakers will be in the chamber at a time to maintain social distancing.

In the first session of the Senate on Sunday, Republicans will have a majority.

In the previous part of the Senate were 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats. At the moment, this ratio is 51 to 48.

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia was appointed to replace the senator who resigned early. She retains her seat in anticipation of the second round of elections, held on Tuesday.

However, the term of another Republican senator from Georgia, David Perdue, has expired, so he will only know if he can retake his seat after the election results are summed up.

If at least one of Loeffler and Perdue wins, the Senate will retain a Republican majority led by Mitch McConnell.

If the Democrats win in Georgia in both cases, the parties will divide the Senate exactly in half, 50 seats to 50, and in the event of an equal number of votes “for” and “against,” the decisive word will belong to the elected Vice President Kamala Harris, who will take office on January 20.