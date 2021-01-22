The neural networks of the “camouflage machine” in real time find the best color for camouflage

Scientists at the University of Bristol have created a “camouflage machine” that determines the optimal coloration of an object to make it as visible or, on the contrary, hidden in any given environment. Evolution journal writes about this.

The authors of the development, researchers from the CamoLab University laboratory, believe that their method will help evolutionary biologists understand how the coloration of animals developed, and also explain to them the trade-offs in nature between camouflage or highly visible colors – for example, warning coloration or sexual manifestations.

Professor Innes Cathill, one of the study’s authors: “We all know that animals like leopards and jaguars have impressive camouflage, but is it optimal? Is evolution limited to how patterns develop in mammals? Are differences in spots between species random historical factors, or do they reflect differences in habitat? A camouflage machine allows us to answer these questions. ”

Determining the optimal colors for masking or signaling is usually a major challenge for biologists, since the number of possible combinations of colors and patterns to test is enormous.

Using a mixture of genetic algorithms and deep learning, the authors showed how millions of patterns with multiple colors can be predicted using only a modest amount of human observer data.

Lead author Dr. John Fennell of Bristol Veterinary School added: “The method is based on simple testing of people: they are shown pictures of objects against different backgrounds and asked to press a button as soon as they see the object. During the experiment, the algorithm narrows the range of colors and patterns to those that are most difficult or easiest to see, depending on whether we want to find a color for disguise or visibility.”

Then several deep neural networks are trained using this data.

The study authors believe their method is effective in many areas.

One of the co-authors, Dr. Laszlo Talas: “The” Camouflage Machine “allows not only to check all the coloration that we see in nature, but also the potential coloration, which for some reason evolution has not realized.”

In addition, algorithms can be applied to the design of more visible road signs or, conversely, to make visually unpleasant objects less noticeable – for example, power transmission towers.