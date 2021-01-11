The Network revealed the release time of the new inexpensive iPhone

The new relatively inexpensive iPhone SE (3rd generation) and AirPods Pro headphones (2nd generation) may go on sale in April. Such a message appeared in the famous Japanese blog Mac Otakara, MacRumors writes.

There is not much information about the updated AirPods Pro yet. According to Mac Otakara, the case for them will change slightly in size. And Mark Gurman from Bloomberg previously claimed that Apple is trying to make the headset itself more compact. Allegedly, the company is testing several prototypes, one of which is more like a Google Pixel Buds rounded shape.

About the future, iPhone SE 3 is known a little more. So, most informants agree that the phone screen will be larger-respectively by 5.5 or even 6.1 inches. However, Apple also does not plan to abandon the phone form factor with a 4.7-inch screen (as in the current iPhone SE 2). Perhaps, the models will be promoted in parallel.

Another analyst known for accurate forecasts — Ming-Chi Kuo-however, says that the new smartphone will be announced and start selling not in April, but “in the second half of the year.”