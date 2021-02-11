The network leaked detailed characteristics of the flagships Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro

Yesterday, the TENAA certification revealed the appearance of the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro smartphones, and today their detailed characteristics have appeared in the database.

The devices will be very similar in appearance and specifications. New items will receive the same dimensions (163.7 × 76.4 × 7.8 mm), quad cameras and 6.7-inch displays with AMOLED-matrix. By the way, it will have a hole for the front camera and an increased scanning frequency.

The gadgets will also be equipped with identical batteries with a volume of 4420 mAh. This is not the best figure on the market, but the devices will support at least 33W fast charging.

If we talk about the differences, then they will affect only processors. The regular Redmi K40 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, and the top-end Redmi K40 Pro will have a Snapdragon 888.

The presentation of the Redmi K40 line will take place in China on February 25. By the way, along with smartphones, the RedmiBook Pro laptop will also be shown at the event.