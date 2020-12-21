The network leaked detailed characteristics of Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro

Our colleagues from Huawei Central, two days before the presentation, published the detailed specifications of the Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro smartphones.

Let’s start with the younger model of the device, Huawei Nova 8. According to the leak, the device will receive a 6.57-inch OLED display with rounded edges, FHD + resolution (2340 × 1080p), a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a hole 32MP front camera. The main one, in turn, will receive four sensors of 64 Mp + 8 Mp + 2 Mp + 2 Mp. The Huawei Nova 8 will be powered by a 3800 mAh battery with 66-watt fast charging.

As for the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, it will have a larger display – 6.67 inches. The screen will also get rounded edges, a hole, and a higher refresh rate, but at 120Hz. The Pro version will also feature a 4000 mAh battery. The cameras in the older model will remain the same, except for the front camera. She will receive an additional 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor. By the way, both devices will work on the proprietary 7-nanometer Kirin 985 processor.

Naturally, it would help if you didn’t wait for Google services in new products.