The network has leaked renders and key details of OPPO A93 5G

OPPO is preparing to launch a new A-series smartphone. The device has now been spotted on the Chinese trading platform Tmall. The leak revealed the appearance and basic details of the device.

We are talking about OPPO A93 5G. The novelty, judging by the renders, will have a design like other A-series smartphones. The device will be equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD + display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080p, a frequency of 90 Hz, an aspect ratio of 20: 9, and a notch in the left corner for the front camera.

The novelty will run a 5G Snapdragon 480 processor paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage. The device will also receive a slot for a memory card, a 5000 mAh battery with 18-watt charging, a camera with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors, a side fingerprint scanner, and an Android 11 operating system with a proprietary ColorOS shell. The novelty will be delivered in three colors.

OPPO A93 5G should be presented in the coming days. The smartphone will cost $310-340.