The network has leaked press renders and characteristics of smartphones OPPO Reno 5 and OPPO Reno 5 Pro

A week before presenting the OPPO Reno 5 smartphones, their images and detailed specifications were leaked to the network.

We are talking about the OPPO Reno 5 and OPPO Reno 5 Pro models. Both devices appeared on the Chinese platforms JD and TMALL. Smartphones will look very similar to their predecessors (cover photo). New items will enter the market in two memory modifications (8/128 GB and 12/256 GB) and three colors: Galaxy Dream, Aurora Blue, and Moonlight Night.

The younger model will receive a 6.43-inch flat display with an OLED matrix at 90 Hz and FHD + resolution. In turn, the older version will be equipped with a 6.55-inch curved screen with the same matrix and resolution. The devices will support fast 65-watt charging. Under the hood, OPPO Reno 5 will have a Snapdragon 765G chip, while the Pro version will receive a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

If we talk about cameras, there will be five of them: one front-facing 32 Mp and four main ones 64 Mp + 8 Mp + 2 Mp + 2 Mp. We will find out how much they ask for smartphones on December 10.