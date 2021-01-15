The Netherlands government resigns because of the scandal with the child allowances

The government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in full force, resigns because of the scandal with child benefits. The Dutch Broadcasting Corporation reported it on Friday.

According to the TV channel, Prime Minister Mark Rutte will soon submit an official resignation to King Willem-Alexander.

In mid-December last year, a parliamentary committee published the results of an investigation that showed that many parents in the Netherlands were wrongly accused of abusing the child benefit system. The document notes that mistakes were made in relation to at least 9 thousand families, but they can be much more. The blame for the situation lies with ministers, civil servants, parliament members, and even the courts, who did not help families who found themselves in a tough financial situation after they were obliged to pay the funds received earlier back to the state treasury.

The next general election is scheduled for March 17 in the Netherlands. No changes are expected regarding the date of the vote.

The four parties that were part of the ruling coalition agreed that the Cabinet of Ministers would continue to function voluntarily in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Other issues will be put on hold until a new government is formed after the March elections.