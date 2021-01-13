The National Guard will send 20 thousand fighters to Washington for Biden’s inauguration

More than 20 thousand National Guard soldiers may be involved in ensuring order in Washington on the eve of US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, said at a briefing on Wednesday, the head of the city police Robert Conti.

“Since this is a national security event, the U.S. Secret Service will be able to provide the final numbers, but you can see over 20,000 members of the National Guard who will be in the District of Columbia (Washington),” the city’s police chief said.

He stressed that he is very concerned about security in the city both in the coming weekend and closer to the inauguration. “We take this seriously,” Conti said.

The head of the city police called such a large-scale “external assistance” unprecedented.