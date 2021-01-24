The National Guard of the United States notes the absence of incidents in the days after the inauguration of Biden

The representative of the National Guard of Pennsylvania, Captain Corey Johnson, praised the interaction with other US law enforcement agencies in Washington.

The security situation in Washington in the days after the inauguration of the president was perfect; no incidents were recorded. A representative of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Captain Corey Johnson, reported.

“There was nothing like that,” he said when asked about any incidents. “Everything was perfect,” Johnson said that some of the soldiers have already left Washington. “But some of the Pennsylvania military personnel are still here,” the source added.

Johnson praised the cooperation with other US law enforcement agencies in Washington. “It was phenomenal. We came to Washington to help civilian law enforcement agencies. The inhabitants were peacefully are set up, handed us the food, she thanked me, said he. “Our collaboration with our colleagues has been phenomenal.”