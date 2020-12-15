The name of the next head coach of Borussia has become known

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his official website announced the possible replacement of the former head coach of Borussia Dortmund Lucien Favre.

Recall that Favre was fired from Borussia on 13 December.

According to the source, the management of the Dortmund club has reached an agreement with the current head coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach, Marco Rose.

Edin Terzic was appointed acting head coach of Borussia until the end of this season.