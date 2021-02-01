The name of the new part of “Matrix” has been leaked

The possible name of the fourth part of the “Matrix” was leaked into the network. The portal Engadget reports.

Word is #TheMatrix4’s official title is The Matrix Resurrections. pic.twitter.com/AdsuvKnpPF — The Matrix Resource (@TheMatrixResou1) January 30, 2021

Fans of the sci-fi saga began to spread on social networks a post from the Instagram account of the make-up artist of the new “Matrix” Shunika Terry. She posted a photo of a gift given to her by filmmakers Lana Wachowski and James McTigue as a token of her work. The photo shows that a postcard is attached to the gift, on which you can read the name Matrix Resurrections (“The Matrix: Resurrections” or “Resurrection of the Matrix”).

The credibility of the disseminated publication is disputed, and there was no official confirmation of the name either. However, photos and publications on this topic, including the original, began to be removed from social networks.

Earlier, the 2003 “Matrix Reloaded” was included in films with the ugliest graphics. The third instalment of the sci-fi franchise made a list of the unrealistic-looking fight scene between Neo (Keanu Reeves) and hundreds of Smith agents (Hugo Weaving).

The premiere of the fourth part of “The Matrix” is scheduled for December 22, 2021. Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss will return to the main roles in the new series of the franchise.