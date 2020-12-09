The Munich security conference is delayed because of the pandemic COVID-19

The organizers decide on a new date for the event.

The Munich security conference, which brings together representatives of defense and intelligence communities worldwide every year in February, will be postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced on Wednesday by the conference organizers.

Wolfgang Ischinger, the President of the conference, said that he is studying a new date for its holding.

Recall that the Munich security conference is called Davos in security-by analogy with the world economic forum, held annually in Davos, Switzerland.

“My goal is to allow the Munich security conference 2021 to be held in such a way that it is as traditional as possible… as soon as circumstances permit,” – said Ischinger.