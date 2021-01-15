“The most powerful weapon in the world”: the DPRK showed an underwater ballistic missile

North Korea showed a new submarine ballistic missile.

On January 14, a military parade was held in the DPRK in honor of the VIII Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), at which the country’s army demonstrated new strategic submarine ballistic missiles.

It is the most powerful weapon in the world showing the strength of the revolutionary armed forces. CTAK agency message

In addition to the new missile, which is launched from a submarine, several short-range ballistic missiles were shown at the parade.

Earlier, the South Korean think tank suggested that the DPRK would test intercontinental ballistic missiles in the first months of the new US President Joe Biden.