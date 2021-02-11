The most expensive house in Florida was bought by a Russian

According to the New York Post, an unnamed Russian man bought the most expensive house in Florida for $ 140 million in cash, citing a source.

According to the newspaper, the mansion is located in the resort town of Palm Beach on land that once belonged to former US President Donald Trump.

In 2008, Trump sold his Palm Beach estate to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for $ 95 million. Rybolovlev later demolished this mansion and divided the territory into three plots, after which he sold them for about $ 108.2 million.

On one of the sold plots, a new mansion with an area of almost 2 thousand square meters was built with a swimming pool and a guest house. The designer of the house was the famous architect William Boyle.

According to the newspaper source, the contract for the purchase of the house was concluded less than a day after the buyer examined it. The buyer’s representative was a well-known broker, Ryan Serhant.