The missing Instagram model was found dead on the side of the road

The nude body of the missing 26-year-old Instagram star Alexis Sharkey was found on the side of a road in Houston. The last time the girl was still alive was heard last Friday, on the evening of November 27, and on Saturday morning she was found dead. Alexis had to meet up with friends to watch a movie but did not answer phone calls and messages for a long time. This immediately aroused suspicion, since Sharkey did not part with the phone. She worked through social networks, so she was always in touch. Her mother, Stacy Clarke Robineau, said she last spoke to her daughter on Friday night.

The next morning, her body was found in West Houston. The police did not immediately make contact to comment on the incident. An investigation is underway. When the girl disappeared, relatives immediately sounded the alarm. Mom Alexis posted an advertisement for her daughter’s disappearance on the social network Facebook. She said that she received information about the missing girl from her husband – Tom Sharkey.

“Please share this post! My daughter Alexis Sharkey is missing! ” – wrote Robineau. “No one has heard of her for over 24 hours, and the police are involved. She has lived in Houston, Texas since January, and this is where she was last seen. Please help us find her and get her home safely! We are in great despair! Please share! “

The next day, a new statement followed: “With a deeply broken heart, Mike and I want to inform you that Lexi’s body has been found. Please give us this time to mourn this incredible loss for our family and this world! “ A campaign has been launched on the network to collect money for the Alexis memorial. The target of $ 15,000 has already been almost reached. By Monday, $ 12,516 had been raised.