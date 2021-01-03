The Ministry of Health of Argentina has disclosed data on the side effects of those who received “Sputnik V”

Five days after the start of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccination campaign in Argentina, the first results of side effects in patients who received the first dose were released. This is reported by the newspaper La Nacion with reference to the report of the country’s Ministry of Health.

In Argentina, 32,013 people have already been vaccinated in the first two days of the campaign, according to a report released by the nation’s Ministry of Health (Ministerio de Salud de la Nación). Complications were detected in 1% of patients who received the Russian vaccine produced by the Moscow Center. Gamalei.

Among the symptoms the most frequently mentioned were:

Fever with headaches and / or myalgia – 140 people (44.2% of the total number of patients with side symptoms);

Headache and / or myalgia alone – 81 vaccinated (25.6%);

Fever alone – 36 people (11.4%);

Skin reaction at the injection site – 30 patients (9.5%);

Light allergy – 4 people (1.3%);

Lipotimia (fainting) – 4 people (1.3%);

Fever with gastrointestinal symptoms – 3 patients (0.9%).

Meanwhile, so far there have been no reports of serious side effects in the country. Under these are classified “symptoms that lead to hospitalization, disability or death.”

The Argentine Ministry of Health emphasized that most of the patients who had various complications had mild side effects and did not require hospitalization. Also, it is still impossible to unequivocally assert a causal relationship between vaccination and most complications. The department noted that additional research is being carried out.