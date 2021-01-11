The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia were infected with coronavirus

The head of Colombian diplomacy, Claudia Blum, reported that she was infected with the coronavirus; she feels well and continues to work from home.

“I inform the Colombians that in connection with a case that occurred in my family, I previously began preventive isolation and passed a test for COVID-19. The test result was positive,” the Colombian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The minister also reported on “good health” and added that she continues to carry out her duties on the ministerial agenda from home. In the next few days, she intends to resume face-to-face meetings, taking into account medical recommendations.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 1.786 million cases of COVID-19 were detected in Colombia during the epidemic (+15,537 in the last 24 hours), including 46,114 deaths (+330).