The Minister of Defense of Venezuela evaluated the elections held in the country

Elections to the National Assembly of Venezuela, previously led by the opposition, were held without negative incidents, and the Parliament will start working in January according to the Constitution, commander of the armed forces of Venezuela Vladimir Padrino said during a press conference broadcast by VTV.

“There were no incidents of a negative nature interfering with the process, and we want first of all to thank and congratulate the people of Venezuela,” the commander-in-chief said.

According to Padrino, the people have expressed their will, so from today, December 6, we can tell the country and the world that there is a new National Assembly in Venezuela.

“The new Assembly will start working according to the Constitution on January 5, 2021, to perform its functions,” the General added.

Elections to the unicameral Parliament of Venezuela – the National Assembly – were held on Sunday. 107 political parties and associations participated in them, more than 14 thousand candidates in total. More than 20 parties, including the party of opposition leader Juan Guaido, refused to participate in the vote. At the same time, President Nicolas Maduro has already said that he is ready to leave his post if the opposition wins.