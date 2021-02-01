The military that organized the coup in Myanmar appointed the acting president

The military, which carried out a coup in Myanmar, appointed Vice-President Myint Swe as the interim president of the country, and all state power is transferred to the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, media reports say.

According to the Irrawaddy Internet news portal, the organizers of the coup explain the appointment of the interim president by Article 418 of the country’s constitution of 2008, which assumes such an appointment in the event of a state of emergency in the country.

Myint Swe was already acting President of Myanmar in 2018 after the resignation of former President Thin Kyaw.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the declaration signed by interim President Myint Swe was read out on the air of the only military-owned Myawadi TV channel operating on that day. The declaration states that all State power is transferred to the Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces.

The country has declared a state of emergency for a period of one year. Internet and mobile communication in the capital of Myanmar are not working.

The coup occurred as a result of “fraud” in the November elections. The military claims that the ruling party rigged them to stay in power.